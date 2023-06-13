Strict action will be taken against unfit educational institution buses: DTC

Karimnagar: In view of the reopening of schools, the buses of the educational institutions that transport students should have proper fitness, said Deputy Transport Commissioner of the combined Karimnagar district Mamindla Chandrashekar Goud.



He said that there are 1,629 school buses in the entire Karimnagar district, only 817 buses have received the fitness certificate so far, and the remaining 812 buses should also get the fitness certificate from the relevant transport department office.

The DTC warned that buses of educational institutions should not ply on the roads if they are more than 15 years old. If students are transported in buses that are more than 15 years old or unfit, they will not only seize the vehicles but also take legal action against the owners.

He advised bus owners to keep the buses in good condition and hire experienced drivers. Till now 468 buses out of 818 buses in Karimnagar district, 75 buses out of 249 buses in Peddapalli district, 213 buses out of 427 buses in Jagtial district, 61 buses out of 135 buses in Rajanna-Sircilla have got fitness certificates, he said.

DTC Chandrashekar Goud said that a meeting will soon be held with the owners of the educational institutions and the drivers.