Strict actions will be taken against land frauds: SP Akhil Mahajan

Adilabad: Superintendent of police Akhil Mahajan is taking strict action against the land frauds who are cheating and blackmailing innocent people of district and collecting money from them.

Speaking to the media Sp said that in the last one month, more than 10 cases have been registered in Adilabad district and 9 people have been sent to remand till date.

He warned that strict legal action will be taken against those who are cheating innocent people, especially at the hands of some document writers.

strict action will be taken against the people as soon as complaints are received that they cannot live in the guise of cheating people for a long time.

1) On the 16th of this month, Mohammad Akram was arrested and a case was registered against Syed Shahabuddin at the 1- Town Police Station in Adilabad for illegally registering and trying to occupy the municipal land in the town.

2) On the complaint of the victim Are Sudarshan in Mahalakshmi Wada of Adilabad Two Town on the 22 of this month, three persons were Navaneeth, Gandrath Mahender and Padala Chetan Kumar.

3) Based on the loopholes in the laws in Indravelli Mandal on May 23, a genuine case was made against the non-tribals for building a house in the agency and demanding money from them. On the complaint of the victim Chempatha Rao, police detained Gavande Bipin Kumar, Vipin and Mesram Anand Rao and sent to remand.

4) On May 26, a case was registered against Naitam Balu based on the complaint of victim Manikchand, who alleged that a house was being built in the agency area of Indravelli mandal, demanded Rs 5 lakh from the victim, took Rs 3 lakh, and blackmailed him without withdrawing the complaint.

On May 26, a person named Konduru Gangadhar was arrested within the limits of Adilabad 1 Town Police Station for misusing his official position by allotting a plot of land allocated by the government, issuing documents for it, and getting others registered illegally.

6) The accused, Sajjarapu Lakshminarayana, was arrested on the complaint of the victim, Mallepula Chandrashekhar Goud, who sold the same plot of land to two persons by creating fake registration documents at Mavala police station on the 26th of this month.

7) Former Sarpanch of Talamadugu village Karunakar Reddy was arrested in connection with the registration of 25 acres of land on the outskirts of Kajjarla village in Adilabad Rural Mandal by creating fake dependent certificates.

Under the special initiative of district SP Akhil Mahajan, the miscreants will be dealt with based on the complaints of the victims. He warned that the district police administration would take strict action against those involved in illegal registrations, double registrations, exploiting loopholes in the laws to register cases, blackmailing, misusing the laws, grabbing government land, seizing property by creating fake dependent certificates, and cheating the government machinery by creating fake documents.

He stated that strict action would be taken against the violators and cases would be registered against them. People are advised to register themselves after verifying all the documents.