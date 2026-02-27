TG govt to launch 100 public schools with modern facilities

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has announced a major education reform, directing the establishment of 100 Telangana Public Schools across constituencies outside Hyderabad city. These schools will be modelled on the Arutla Telangana Public School in Rangareddy district, equipped with classrooms, playgrounds, teaching staff, and transport facilities.

Reviewing the Education Department at the Command Control Centre on Thursday, the Chief Minister emphasised that government schools must become synonymous with quality education. He instructed engineers to construct integrated schools with corporate-level infrastructure, comparable to Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan and Jubilee Hills Public School. Twelve new integrated schools under the Core Urban Region Economy (CURE) are to be completed within a year, while 17 schools will be upgraded and 164 schools expanded with additional facilities. Highlighting the importance of technology, Reddy directed officials to introduce Artificial Intelligence (AI) learning at the school level. Teachers and lecturers will undergo short-term training in AI to prepare students for global opportunities. Polytechnic colleges and ATCs will begin AI-based courses immediately, replacing outdated curricula.

From the 2026–27 academic year, all government schools will implement a breakfast scheme, including milk sourced from Vijaya Dairy.

The Chief Minister stressed the use of technology to monitor nutritional intake. Students will also receive a comprehensive kit containing uniforms, books, bags, stationery, shoes, and socks.

On higher education, Reddy confirmed funding support for universities, recalling the Rs 1,000 crore allocation to Osmania University. He asked the Higher Education Council to submit reports on the financial needs of other universities.

The Chief Minister also addressed the fee regulation in private schools. A state-level committee, headed by a retired judge or retired chief secretary, will finalise decisions. District collectors and DEOs will review schools locally, while public opinion on fee regulation will be sought through online consultations.

The Telangana Education Commission, led by Chairman Aakunuri Murali, submitted a detailed report to the Chief Minister after studying best practices in countries like the US, Vietnam, and Malaysia. The CM entrusted Dr Keshava Rao’s committee with implementing legally binding recommendations and actionable reforms from the next academic year.

Revanth Reddy reiterated that the government will spare no expense in transforming public schools into centres of excellence, ensuring equitable access to quality education across Telangana.