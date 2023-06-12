Strive for another five to ten years to make Telangana stronger: KCR to government staff

Jogulamba-Gadwal: Asking the government employees not to get relaxed with the progress achieved until now, the Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Monday said that if the employees can strive for another five to ten years, no State in the country can beat Telangana.



The Chief Minister was addressing government employees after inaugurating the Integrated District Office Complex (IDOC) in Jogulamba Gadwal. Now the State has crossed Punjab in paddy production. The State had paddy in 56 lakh acres out of 94 lakh acres in the country. If the same thing continues, the State will surpass Punjab. The Chief Minister said that the State was number one in the country in terms of per capita income and per capita power consumption, providing drinking water, having ODF+ and many other sectors.

He recalled the sorry state of affairs in Gadwal during the Telangana agitation. “I cried when I went to Gadwal seeing the plight of the people starving for water. What all needed was a small lift but we could not get that. We achieved Telangana and we have done it by ourselves,” he said. He also said that once Gattu Lift gets completed, Gadwal will be a piece of diamond. The State could claim back RDS (Rajolibanda Diversion Scheme) through Tummilla Lift. Once extension works are taken up Alampur will also flourish, the CM said.

The Chief Minister said that the government was taking many steps from a human angle. There is a problem called stunting (not having growth) and it would take 150 years to overcome the problem. The government is taking steps to ensure there is no such thing here, he said. “You will not find any State government with such a human angle. The schemes are not for votes. The manner in which income increases, the resources should also increase for the public,” said Rao. He said that erstwhile Mahabubnagar now has five medical colleges, which no one had dreamt off.

Earlier, he reached the party office from the helipad. He unveiled the Telangana Talli statue and hoisted the party flag. He made MLA and district president B Krishna Mohan Reddy to sit on the chair in the party office. The CM went around the KCR study center being run by the MLA for the last nine years in the office premises. He inquired about the courses being offered in the coaching center. He also went around the library to check the available books.