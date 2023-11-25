Strived for development of Sanathnagar, vote for me, Talasani Srinivas Yadav

Telangana Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav has said that has strived for the development of the constituency and urged the people to vote for him.

Sanathnagar MLA candidate, Minister Talasani campaigned in Begumpet and Ameerpet divisions. He said the development which did not happen in 50 years was done in nine and half years. Those who won before me did not make any progress even though they were Chief Minister and Union Minister, Talasani said.

Talasani said with the cooperation of Chief Minister KCR and Municipal Minister KTR, development works worth Rs. 1400 crores have been done in Sanathnagar and urged people to vote for him. Apartments, Colonies, Basti people who declared their support for Minister Talasani







