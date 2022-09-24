Striving to make TS no 1 state in India: Minister Srinivas Goud

Mahbubnagar: Stressing that, Telangana which was formed after more than 14 years of struggle and 1000s sacrificed their lives during Telangana movement, today, the TRS government led by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, is striving hard to ensure each and every section of people in the State get his due share of welfare and development. In the past 8 years the TRS government has not left any stone unturned to make sure Telangana stands number one state in development and welfare in the entire country, said Srinivas Goud, Minister for Excise, Tourism, Culture and Youth welfare, while taking part in a programme to distribute new Aasara pension cards and Batukamma Sarees to beneficiaries in Kaukuntla village of Devarkadra mandal in Mahabubnagar district on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said that Telangana is moving with an accelerated pace in all sectors, be it Agriculture, Irrigation, Power, Welfare, Development of Infrastructure like Roads and Buildings, Health and Education, Greenery and Forestry, infrastructure in villages, providing drinking water facilities to each and every household through taps etc. "Not just making accessible to all the necessary facilities and infrastructure, Telangana government is providing financial assistance to farmers in the form of Rythu Bhandu and Rythu Bheema, Free 24 hours of quality power, etc. This apart, we are giving highest priority for the healthcare of the people and ensuring all government hospitals are well equipped with medical equipment, medicines and adequate medical staff. In addition to this for those who are taking treatment in private hospitals, the government is liberally releasing CMRF funds for meeting their healthcare treatment expenses," said the minister.

The minister also reminded that the state government is providing enhanced pensions to old aged, widows, single women, beedi workers and other downtrodden poor communities above 57 years of age. He also stressed that Mahabubnagar which once witnessed 14 lakh migrant workers going to other cities in search of livelihood are today getting employment in their own places and in fact people from other states are coming to Mahabubnagar in search of work. Today, real estate in the entire erstwhile Mahabubnagar has increased with land prices increased many folds in each and every district. Every village is witnessing a comprehensive face change in its development and the people of this region have now gained confidence that staying in their own land they can make a decent living, observed the minister.