Strong winds blow away Cherlapally rly stn sheets

Highlights

Roof sheets at the main entrance of the recently inaugurated Charlapalli Railway Terminal collapsed under the influence of strong winds on Saturday evening. However, no one was injured in the incident.

Hyderabad: Roof sheets at the main entrance of the recently inaugurated Charlapalli Railway Terminal collapsed under the influence of strong winds on Saturday evening. However, no one was injured in the incident.

Railway authorities said that the iron sheets on the roof of the main gate fell to pieces when the entire area was stuck with heavy winds and rain.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched the newly developed terminal in January this year. The new facility was developed at the cost of Rs 500 crore to decongest the city’s main railway stations at Secunderabad, Nampally and Kacheguda. It is equipped with modern amenities including lifts, escalators, 9 platforms and huge parking spaces.

Alerted railway officials reached the spot and began repair works. The incident did not create any inconvenience to the passengers who visited the terminal to catch their training in the evening.

