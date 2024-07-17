Student dies under suspicious circumstances

Suryapet: A student died under suspicious circumstances at the BC Girls’ Gurukul School in Dosapahad, Penpahad Mandal, on Tuesday. According to reports, Saraswathi (10), the youngest daughter of Kompelli Somayya from Machinapalli village, was studying in the 5th Grade at the school.

On Monday night, Saraswathi developed a fever. Despite her suffering, the school’s General Nurse Midwife (GNM) examined her early Tuesday morning and, accompanied by a teacher, took her to a local Registered Medical Practitioner (RMP) in the village.

The RMP administered an injection, but Saraswathi’s condition worsened. As her fever did not subside, she was taken to the Government General Hospital in Suryapet where the doctors declared her dead on arrival.

Meanwhile, at the hospital mortuary, relatives and parents protested on Tuesday, accusing principal Vijayalakshmi and the staff of attempting to cover up the student’s death. They claimed that Saraswathi had died on Monday night, but they were only informed the next morning.

They demanded action against the negligent principal and staff. Saraswathi’s father, Somaiah demanded to know if his daughter had been beaten or harmed in any way. As the body was being moved for a post-mortem, relatives insisted that the procedure be delayed until justice was served.

Under the supervision of DSP Ravi, police ensured no untoward incidents occurred even as relatives attacked RCO Shakeena and the principal in a fit of rage.