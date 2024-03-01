Student Ends Life After Missing Exam

Live
Telangana Student Suicide Report
An intermediate student from Telangana committed suicide just hours after he was not permitted to attend an exam as he was late by 15 minutes. On Thursday, in the Adilabad district of Mangurla village, a student tragically jumped into an irrigation canal, leaving behind a suicide note.
Reportedly, the 17-year-old student arrived at the exam centre at 9:15 in the morning, even though the exam was supposed to be held from 9 in the morning until 12 noon.
Suicide Note Apologizing to Father
According to the police, the student wrote an apology to his father in his suicide note, explaining that he was late getting to the test centre and hence could not take the exam.
Students are not permitted to take exams if they are even one minute late, according to a regulation enforced by the Intermediate Board. The student departed for his village at approximately 9:30 in the morning, but according to the police, he drowned after jumping into the irrigation project on his way back. The student's body was recovered along with his watch and wallet, and a case was filed in relation to this. The case is being investigated.