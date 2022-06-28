Student ends life after mother scolds for failing in Inter exams

Khammam: In an unfortunate incident, a 16-year-old on Tuesday reportedly jumped to death in a well. According to the sources, the youth identified as Sirikonda Sai (16) reportedly failed in intermediate exams which results were released on Tuesday.

His mother is believed to have scolded him for failing. Sai reportedly jumped into the well and committed suicide. The incident took place at Jujuluraopet village in Kusumanchi mandal.

The police rushed to the spot and registered a case and began an investigation.

The body was Sai was rushed to a nearby government hospital for post-mortem. A pall of gloom descended on the family and the surroundings after the alleged suicide of Sirikonda Sai.