"Student Power on Display: ABVP Marks Foundation Day with Enthusiastic Rally in Aija

Gadwal: A grand rally was organized today in Aiza town, Jogulamba Gadwal district, under the leadership of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on the occasion of National Students’ Day, which also marks the Foundation Day of ABVP.

The rally, led by the ABVP Aiza unit, began from the Old Bus Stand and witnessed enthusiastic participation from students and ABVP members. As part of the event, a flag hoisting ceremony was held at the Main Chowrasta by District President of ABVP, Mr. Anjaneyulu, who addressed the gathering with an inspiring speech.

Foundation Day Tribute & Ideological Message

In his address, Mr. Anjaneyulu stated that the ABVP was established on July 9, 1949, by five students at Delhi University. Since then, the organization has grown into a powerful national student movement, constantly instilling a sense of duty and patriotism among students. Over the years, ABVP has inspired and empowered millions of students across the nation.

On this special occasion, he extended heartfelt greetings to all student leaders, members, and well-wishers of ABVP.

He also recalled that Professor Om Prakash Bahl was the first national president of ABVP, who inaugurated the organization during a grand assembly at Delhi University.

ABVP's Vision and Ideology

Emphasizing ABVP's core principles, the speech highlighted the organization’s commitment to:

National Reconstruction

Eradication of foreign ideological influences in the education system

Opposition to commercialization of education

Promotion of Indian cultural and educational values

Mr. Anjaneyulu reiterated that ABVP operates with the motto “Education for Life, Life for the Nation”, and believes in transforming student energy into national power.

He added that the ABVP strives to produce students who breathe nationalism and patriotism — truly committed citizens of Bharat.

The slogan "Knowledge, Character, Unity – the Identity of ABVP" was echoed throughout the event, reminding everyone that ABVP has evolved into one of the world’s largest student organizations through its organized and principled approach.

Notable Participants in the Rally Included:

ABVP Senior Leaders & Alumni:

Mallikarjun, Muniswami

ABVP State Leaders:

Venkatesh (SFD State Co-Convener),

Lokesh (State Executive Member)

Local ABVP Leaders:

Sridhar Reddy (Nagar Secretary),

C. Naresh (Joint Secretary),

Ashok (Sports In-Charge),

Raghavendra, Balram (Media In-Charge),

Nikhil (College Convener)

ABVP Aiza Activists:

Madhu, Pawan, Venkatesh, Umesh, Parsh, Mahendra, Veek, Praneeth, Bunny, Venu, Govardhan, Irfan, Teja, Krishna, Rakesh, Ram Charan, Saddam, Akhil, Jaswanth, Marfa, Veerendra, Vineeth, Srihari, Shafi, and others.

The rally ended with slogans of unity, patriotism, and student empowerment echoing through the streets of Aiza. The event not only celebrated the rich legacy of ABVP but also energized the local youth with a renewed sense of national commitment and social responsibility.