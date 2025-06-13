Students must be given quality edn and healthy food: Ponnam

Hyderabad: BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar on Thursday said that special attention should be paid to students from the beginning of the academic year and that they should be provided with quality education as well as healthy food and accommodation facilities.

The Minister had a video conference with BC Welfare Department officials on Thursday as the 2025-26 academic year resumed from Wednesday. He suggested that everyone should work with the aim of providing high-quality education to students from poor and weaker sections. The government gives top priority to creating infrastructure and teaching facilities for students, and the minister called on principals and hostel wardens to work with special care. Special attention should be paid to every student, and everyone at the field level should work hard for the future of the students.

The minister suggested that textbooks, uniforms and accommodation materials related to the students should be provided immediately. He said that the state level officials should submit monthly reports and provide education and facilities to the students without any shortcomings.

If there is any problem in the school or hostel, it should be immediately brought to the attention of the concerned principal and warden and resolved at the field level. If the problem is not resolved at the field level, the problems should be brought to the attention of the district level and then at the state level and steps should be taken to resolve it, he said. Schools that do not have proper facilities should be identified and efforts should be made to improve them. Kitchens, water tanks, toilets, bathrooms, and school premises should be cleaned of weeds and garbage. Accommodation facilities should be provided in a balanced manner, he added.