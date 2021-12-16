Students prefer a change in education system: Reports

Karimnagar: The development of the education sector was declining in terms of educational standards and radical changes were needed to address the issue, said TRSMA and NISA leaders .

The Telangana Recognised Schools Management Sssociation (TRSMA) state president Yadagiri Shekhar Rao and National Independent Schools Alliance (NISA) adviser Enuganti Prasada Rao, who was also Paramita educational institutions chairman revealed the details of the survey here on Wednesday.

Speaking to the press persons, they expressed concern that the education sector across the country has become chaotic due to the Covid pandemic. Students were becoming increasingly backward in studies with the online education system.

They criticised that some educational apps were turning the situation in their favour and earning crores of rupees from parents though the government was implementing the online policy to ensure that students should not lose the academic year.

The survey also revealed that students were developing vision problems as well as physical problems with this approach. The survey was conducted collectively under the auspices of educational organisations across the country.

Fifteen hundred and two students were surveyed in 17 States across the country with 90 per cent of them expressing their opinion that they wanted to change the current education system. Despite spending thousands of crores of rupees since independence, no changes have been possible in the domestic education sector, but radical changes have taken place in the coming decade, they suggested.

Prasada Rao and Shekhar Rao urged the government to take steps in this direction at a time when it was becoming clear that changes in the current education system were inevitable in order to improve the declining educational standards.