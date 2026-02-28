Subdued Maoist leaders call on CM Revanth

Surrendered Maoist leaders Thippiri Tirupati alias Devuji, Malla Raji Reddy and four others met Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy at the Secretariat here on Friday.

Those present at the meeting included government advisors K Keshava Rao and Vem Narender Reddy, Chief Secretary Ramakrishna Rao, DGP Shivdhar Reddy, ADG (Intelligence) Vijay Kumar and SIB IG Sumathi, an official release said.

Pulluri Prasad Rao (Chandranna), Pothula Kalpana (Sujatha), Bade Chokka Rao (Damodar), and Noone Narsimha Reddy (Ganganna) are the other four leaders who called on the CM.

Devuji and three others surrendered before Telangana police on February 24. The government has already announced that assistance would be provided to the surrendered naxlas.