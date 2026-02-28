  1. Home
  2. News
  3. State
  4. Telangana
News

Subdued Maoist leaders call on CM Revanth

  • Created On:  28 Feb 2026 9:28 AM IST
Subdued Maoist leaders call on CM Revanth
X

Surrendered Maoist leaders Thippiri Tirupati alias Devuji, Malla Raji Reddy and four others met Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy at the Secretariat here on Friday.

Those present at the meeting included government advisors K Keshava Rao and Vem Narender Reddy, Chief Secretary Ramakrishna Rao, DGP Shivdhar Reddy, ADG (Intelligence) Vijay Kumar and SIB IG Sumathi, an official release said.

Pulluri Prasad Rao (Chandranna), Pothula Kalpana (Sujatha), Bade Chokka Rao (Damodar), and Noone Narsimha Reddy (Ganganna) are the other four leaders who called on the CM.

Devuji and three others surrendered before Telangana police on February 24. The government has already announced that assistance would be provided to the surrendered naxlas.

Tags

Surrendered Maoist LeadersA Revanth ReddyTelangana Police Surrender PolicyDevuji SurrenderNaxal Rehabilitation Initiative
Next Story

Crime

More

Latest News

More

Karan Aujla gears up for Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium gig in New Delhi

The project, released on August 22, marked a notable phase in his musical journey. The album, created in collaboration with Canadian producer Ikky, blended Punjabi pop with global pop influences.

Karan Aujla gears up for Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium gig in New Delhi

National News

More
Share it
X