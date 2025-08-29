Submit report on damage, CS tells officials of rain-hit districts

Hyderabad: State Chief Secretary K. Rama Krishna Rao has directed the secretaries of the concerned departments to assess the damage caused by the heavy rains and floods in the state and submit a preliminary report immediately.

A teleconference was held with the Special Chief Secretaries, Principal Secretaries and Secretaries of various departments on the damage caused by the heavy rains in the state for the past few days.

The Chief Secretary said that Nirmal, Kamareddy, Medak and Sircilla districts in the state bore the brunt of heavy rains. Significant damage has also been caused in other districts due to incessant rains. The officials were asked to submit a preliminary report regarding immediately.

Along with these preliminary reports, CS said that photos, video clippings and newspaper clippings showing the damages should also be attached.

He instructed the Disaster Management Department to compile the preliminary reports sent by the secretaries of various departments and the concerned district collectors on the damages.

Ramakrishna Rao ordered the irrigation department that the roads, ponds and power lines damaged by heavy rains in several districts should be restored on a war footing. He said that more vigilance should be maintained as the rains are likely to continue for a few more days.

Ex-gratia would be provided to the families of those who died. All the concerned departments were also asked to be ready with details and reports of the actions taken as the Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will hold a review of the damages during the recent heavy rains.