Sudhakar appointed as gen secy of TS Rice Millers Association

Annamaneni Sudhakar Ra has been appointed as general secretary of the Telangana Rice Millers Association. Narsinga Rao has been appointed as the president of Karimnagar district. State Rice Millers Association president Gampa Nagender said that the working group of the association took a decision on Sunday.





Sudhakar Rao is of the opinion that as a person who has complete understanding of the milling process and the rice industry, he will work as a bridge between the industry and the government.





The industry sources are of the view that this appointment will contribute in quick progress as per the goal of Telangana government and solutions to the problems faced by the Rice milling industry.



