Suman attacks Revanth once again

Hyderabad: Criticising the government for the notices received for abusing the Chief Minister, the BRS leader B Suman once again lashed out the CM A Revanth Reddy calling him as a criminal who was caught red handed in the vote for note case.

The Mancherial police handed over a notice to Suman asking him to come for the inquiry in the case filed against him for talking derogatorily against the CM. Talking to media, Suman said Revanth Reddy was caught in the vote for note case and on Saturday he received a notice from Supreme Court in the same case. “He is a criminal and what can be expected from him,” said Suman.

He claimed that the Congress party promised to restore Indiramma’s rule, and that Indiramma now stands for arrests and hypocrisy. He said that the Congress government was filing cases that he made harsh comments. Revanth also made the same comments on former chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao. The police should book a case against him as well.

They should also file cases against Congress leaders who were using abusive language against KCR and other party leaders. But until now, no case was booked even after so many complaints the BRS leaders have lodged.

He warned that if Congress leaders speak irresponsibly about their leaders, the BRS leaders will not remain silent, and that the people of Telangana would demonstrate their wisdom to CM Revanth Reddy and Congress leaders.