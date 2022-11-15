Superstar Krishna critical after cardiac arrest

Hyderabad: Telugu veteran hero Ghattamaneni Krishna, popularly known as 'Superstar' Krishna was admitted to a corporate hospital in the early hours of Monday. His condition is critical as he suffered a cardiac arrest and is undergoing treatment in the Intensive Care unit( ICU).

Dr Guru N Reddy, Chairman and Managing Director of Continental Hospitals, told reporters that Krishna, 79, suffered a cardiac arrest and was rushed to the hospital in an unconscious state. "On his arrival, he was rushed to the emergency department and CPR was given for 20 minutes. All the cardiologists and other specialists rushed to treat him. He was stabilised and shifted to the ICU." The hospital statement read, "Krishna was brought into the emergency department of Continental Hospitals, Hyderabad at 01.15 am this morning (14-11-2022) in cardiac arrest.

The doctors immediately performed CPR, resuscitated him within 20 minutes and shifted him to the ICU for treatment & observation.

He currently remains in a critical state, and has been put on a ventilator. An expert, multi-disciplinary team, including cardiologists, neurologists, and critical care specialists are closely monitoring his clinical condition. The family members have been appraised of his condition accordingly."

"Till the next 24-48 hours, we cannot say anything," the doctors said, adding that his condition is 'very very critical' and every hour counts. They are closely monitoring the actor's health condition and are keeping a watch if his body cooperates with the treatment. All the family members, including his son Mahesh Babu reached the hospital to take care of Krishna. The veteran hero's wife Indira Devi passed away recently due to age-related ailments.