Superstar Krishna’s statue installation halted

Mahabubnagar: The proposed installation of a statue of late actor ‘Superstar’ Krishna at the DEO Office Junction in Mahabubnagar was halted following a complaint filed by Nenu Saitham Social activist Diddi Praveen Kumar.

Responding to the representation, the Mahabubnagar Municipal Commissioner Maheshwar Reddy issued a written notice directing that the statue should not be installed.

Kumar, who has been actively opposing the installation, pointed out that the move violated existing rules and lacked proper permissions. He also highlighted that the proposed action was in disregard of Supreme Court guidelines on public installations. The activist expressed satisfaction over the official action, stating that the municipal authorities have now formally intervened to stop the statue unveiling.

Earlier, C Ramesh Babu, District President of Krishna Mahesh Fans Association, had attempted to erect the statue in honour of the iconic actor. However, their efforts faced stiff opposition from social activists, and the matter had reached the attention of the Municipal Commissioner.