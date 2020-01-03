Support for KTR as next CM gets stronger

Warangal: Notwithstanding TRS working president K T Rama Rao's denial that he would be stepping into the shoes of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, support for him as KCR's successor appears to be getting shriller with prominent TRS leaders of the erstwhile Warangal district letting out their opinion.

Minister for Panchayat Raj Errabelli Dayakar Rao while launching the Palle Pragathi-2 in Warangal has on Thursday said that Rama Rao has all the capabilities to take up the reins of the State government.

With the buzz surrounding the successor of K Chandrashekar Rao picking crescendo for the last few days, Errabelli's comments assumed a lot of importance. The other leader who welcomed Rama Rao as the Chief Minister was Mahabubabad MP Maloth Kavitha.

Referring to the dynastic lineage of the Nehru-Gandhi family, Errabelli said that KCR's family which fought for separate Telangana has every right to run the government.

"Rama Rao is a shrewd politician and had proved his mettle as an administrator time and again. Sonia Gandhi's son Rahul Gandhi and Telugu Desam chief N Chandrababu Naidu's son Lokesh are no match to Rama Rao," he said, responding to a question.

"Since Rama Rao became the party's working president, the TRS has won all the elections. The party continued its winning streak from the Assembly elections to recent by-poll to Huzurnagar seat," he said.

Rama Rao is capable of running the government; however, it is K Chandrashekar Rao who has to take a call on the issue. He said that TRS would win all the municipalities in the ensuing elections under the leadership of Rama Rao.

When the previous governments failed to bring development to Telangana, the TRS government has done it within six years of coming to power. A massive irrigation project like Kaleshwaram was completed in a record span of three years.

The opposition parties criticised that if Telangana is formed it will turn into darkness. However, proving everyone wrong the TRS government in providing 24 hours electricity and safe drinking water to every household, he said.

On the other hand, Mahabubabad MP Maloth Kavitha invoked divine intervention to see Rama Rao as the new Chief Minister in the near future.

Speaking at a programme on the New Year day, Kavitha said that she and entire youth have been looking forward to work under K T Rama Rao.