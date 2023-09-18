Support us to end BRS rule for Bangaru Telangana, says Cong

Hyderabad: The Congress Working Committee (CWC) has alleged that the promise of a golden Telangana “lies shattered” nine years after the State’s formation as it has been “betrayed” by governments of the BJP in Delhi and the BRS in Hyderabad.

The party also claimed that Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and his family have established “family rule” and dragged the State back into the past by “ruling like the Nizams.” The Congress’ top decision-making body made an earnest appeal to the people of the State to cast their votes for the party in the upcoming assembly and Parliament elections. “It is time to reignite the dream of a ‘Bangaaru’ (golden) Telangana and deliver the future that the people of Telangana deserve,” the CWC said in its appeal to voters made at its first meeting on Saturday.

In 2014, the struggle of the people of Telangana bore fruit with the creation of the State of Telangana, the Congress said. “The people of Telangana hoped and wished for a ‘Bangaaru’ Telangana where they set the course of their own future with Nidhilu, Neelu, Niayamakalu – resources, water, employment – for all,” the party said. In its statement, the CWC recalled the key role of the Congress during the formation of the State of Telangana.

“(Former) UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and prime minister Manmohan Singh resolutely heeded the voices of Telangana’s people, consulting every stakeholder and surmounting every political challenge,” the CWC said. “Yet, nine years after Telangana was formed, the CWC notes with anguish that the promise of a golden Telangana lies shattered, betrayed by governments both in Delhi and Hyderabad,” it said in its appeal to voters. The dream for which people fought for Telangana has remained unfulfilled, it claimed.

The Congress alleged that the resources of the new state meant for its people have “instead been siphoned off by those in power.” “Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and his family have established family rule and are deaf to the voices of the people,” the party said. Instead of the promised golden future, they have dragged the state back into the past by ruling like the Nizams, it added.

Tens of thousands of people shared their experiences of the governments of the BJP in Delhi and the BRS in Hyderabad, both enriching a chosen few at the cost of the poor, farmers, Dalits, tribal and minorities, the CWC said.

The Congress throughout India has always worked for a strong and inclusive economy whose benefits reach all, it said. The Congress’ track record in Telangana over decades shows its commitment to an inclusive economy through measures such as land rights, a strong public sector which accelerated the private sector, MGNREGA and statehood, it said.