Supreme Court to hear on Tuesday bail pleas of BRS leader K Kavitha in excise policy case
New Delhi: The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on Tuesday bail pleas filed by BRS leader K Kavitha, an accused in corruption and money laundering cases linked to the alleged Delhi liquor policy scam.
As per the causelist published on the website of the apex court, a bench presided over by Justice BR Gavai, will resume to hear the matter on August 20.
Last week, the Bench, also comprising Justice KV Viswanathan, agreed to examine Kavitha’s pleas and asked the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) to file their reply.
It declined to pass any interim relief without hearing the side of investigative agencies.
It may be recalled that the same Bench, on August 9, allowed bail pleas of senior AAP leader and former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in the CBI as well as the ED case linked to the same liquor scam.
Kavitha, the daughter of BRS chief and former Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, was denied bail by the Delhi High Court on July 1.
A bench of Justice Swarna Kanta Sharma said that the material collected in the course of the investigation revealed that she was one of the chief conspirators in the entire conspiracy relating to the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped new excise policy.
Kavitha had petitioned the Delhi High Court after a special court here on May 6 turned down her regular bail pleas. She was first arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and later by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on April 11 when she was in Tihar Jail.