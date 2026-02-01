Supreme Court’s Landmark Ruling on Menstrual Health: TSUTF Demands Strict Implementation

Hyderabad: The Telangana State United Teachers Federation (TSUTF) hailed the Supreme Court’s historic judgment, recognising menstrual health as a fundamental right, integral to the right to life and education under Articles 21 and 21(A) of the Constitution. In a joint statement released on Saturday, TSUTF leaders Chava Ravi, A. Venkat, and Vice President Ch. Durgabhavani and Women’s Wing Convener R. Sharada urged both central and state governments to implement the ruling without delay.

The federation noted that the verdict exposes the negligence of authorities toward girls’ health and hygiene in government schools. Many institutions still lack basic infrastructure, including separate toilets and adequate drinking water facilities, forcing girls into unhealthy conditions during menstruation and beyond. Despite claims of massive spending on education, TSUTF argued that these remain mere announcements, with ground realities showing continued neglect.

For years, TSUTF has demanded free sanitary pads for schoolgirls, but governments have responded only sporadically. The organisation welcomed the Supreme Court’s move to hold administrations accountable, comparing it to earlier rulings that ensured the implementation of schemes like midday meals and toilet construction.

TSUTF emphasised that the judgment could significantly reduce dropout rates and absenteeism among girls, thereby strengthening educational equity. The federation reiterated its demand for genuine commitment from governments to provide sanitary products, safe toilets, and clean water in schools.

“This ruling is a turning point,” TSUTF declared, “and governments must now act with sincerity to safeguard the health and dignity of girl students.”