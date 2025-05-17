Surekha takes a swipe at BRS for ‘doctoring’ facts

Hyderabad: Endowments Minister Konda Surekha on Friday said that her comments regarding ministers taking bribes was pertaining to the previous BRS regime and added that her comments were twisted and it was a clear case of cut and paste by the paid social media batch of BRS.

Responding to the attacks by the BRS leaders, Konda Surekha said that there has been misleading propaganda regarding her comments made in Warangal on Thursday. “I had talked about ministers during the BRS regime, who used to take money for doing any work and these were facts. They often used to demand payments for processing files, a truth that many are unaware of,” said Surekha.

The BRS leaders were unable to digest the government working effectively hence the BRS paid batch was spreading negativity. “The video circulating misrepresents my comments, selectively editing them to serve a narrative. This tactic aims to sow discord among our cabinet members, which is unacceptable. All ministers in our Congress government are performing exceptionally well, and our government employees recognise our capability in administration. The BRS party’s strategy of disseminating fraudulent propaganda is evident. I cannot tolerate such deceit, and I will hold those people accountable,” said Surekha.

The Minister recalled the comments of former minister Naini Narasimha Reddy, who had exposed the corruption associated with Mission Kakatiya, which he termed as ‘Commission Kakatiya’. Furthermore, it was revealed by the BRS chief KCR that the MLAs were charging 30 per cent commission from the beneficiaries of Dalit Bandhu scheme. People have taught the BRS a lesson in the elections but still the opposition leaders were unable to learn from it.