Suresh Babu elected Telugu Film Chamber president

Hyderabad: Veteran producer and Suresh Productions chairman Daggubati Suresh Babu has been unanimously elected as the President of the Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce (TFCC) for the 2025–27 term. Contesting on behalf of the Progressive Panel, Suresh Babu secured the top post without opposition, marking a significant moment for the Telugu film industry.

Along with him, producer Suryadevara Naga Vamsi was elected as Vice-President, Ashok Kumar as Secretary and Mutyala Ramdas as Treasurer. From the studio sector, Gemini Kiran was elected Vice- President, while Bharat Chowdary won from the distribution sector. In the executive committee elections, the Progressive Panel emerged dominant, winning 31 out of 48 seats, while the Mana Panel secured 17 positions.

The elections witnessed a voter turnout of 43 per cent. Out of a total of 3,287 eligible votes, 1,421 were polled. The voting included participation from 809 producers, 375 distributors, 172 exhibitors and 65 members from the studio sector. Notably, young actors Nani, Sandeep Kishan, Sri Vishnu and Sudheer Babu exercised their voting rights in their capacity as producers.

This year’s elections saw a keen contest between the Progressive Panel, backed by top producers Allu Aravind, Suresh Babu and Dil Raju, and the Mana Panel, which was supported by leaders representing smaller producers, including Chadalavada Srinivasa Rao, C Kalyan and Prasanna Kumar. Despite the competition, the Progressive Panel secured a clear majority, leading to Suresh Babu’s election as president.

As per the chamber’s rotational system, the presidency is chosen from a different sector each term. While this term was expected to see an exhibitor elected as president, Suresh Babu’s unanimous selection stood out. The newly elected executive committee comprises 12 members from the producer sector, 16 exhibitors, 12 distributors, and four from the studio sector, along with sector chairpersons.

The elections were delayed despite the previous committee’s term ending in July, due to administrative reasons. With the polls now completed, the new body will hold office until July 2027. The committee is expected to play a crucial role in addressing pressing issues such as theatre-related challenges, support for small films, digital release policies, and better coordination among producers.

Speaking after his election, Suresh Babu said the committee would work collectively to resolve both local and non-local issues, engage with the governments of both Telugu states, create employment opportunities, and strengthen the industry through unified decision-making.