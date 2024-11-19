Survey: RWAs to lend a helping hand to citizens

Hyderabad: With the families in the city overlooking the government’s Socio-Economic, Educational, Employment, Political, and Caste Survey (SEEEPC), the Residents' Welfare Associations (RWAs) are stepping up to fill the gap left by families in the survey. They are actively raising awareness among residents about the survey’s significance and urging everyone to participate.

Numerous families in the city have been noted for their lack of participation in the government’s comprehensive survey, which consists of 75 detailed questions including assets, properties, income, bank details, and personal details. This issue has even sparked viral videos on social media where residents expressed their frustrations and concerns about the survey's importance and the implications of low participation rates.

The RWAs highlight that this initiative is crucial not only for gathering valuable insights but also for promoting community involvement and accountability. “We are actively encouraging our members to ensure that every resident's voice is acknowledged and represented during the awareness,” they added.

The Jubilee Hills Colonies Forum, which comprises over 150 colonies in Jubilee Hills, conducted an awareness camp in Surya Nagar colony, Shaikpet, and highlighted the significance of the ongoing survey. “We are actively engaging in outreach efforts to educate residents about the survey’s significance. The Forum has organised informational sessions with the citizens on the topics, including the questions related to the survey form, the importance of the survey, and benefits for the minorities, especially Muslims in the survey," said Mohammed Asif Hussain Sohail, a member of the Forum.

During the awareness, the speakers from the legal cell and social activists, among others, participated and discussed and highlighted the key points about the survey. “We discussed how the survey can impact community development and access to services by highlighting the direct benefits that accurate data can bring—such as improved infrastructure, better healthcare facilities, enhanced educational opportunities, and upliftment of the community," said SQ Masood, a speaker at the camp.

Syed Khaled Shah Chishti Hussaini, Secretary, United Federation of Residents Welfare Association, Hyderabad, said that in the ongoing survey, families have a mixed response; however, some are supportive, and a significant number oppose the survey and advocate for a skills assessment in the State. “Certain families eager to engage in the survey have raised concerns regarding the 75 questions posed. In response, RWA members are providing guidance and clarifications to help these families better understand the survey process." During the awareness, many families also highlighted the issue of enumerators recording their information with pencils and requested the head of the household to sign the final page of the questionnaire with a pen. The members asked them not to allow the enumerators to use pencils in the questionnaire.