Surveyor held for demanding bribe in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A surveyor was arrested by the officials of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) for allegedly demanding Rs 5,000 bribe from a complainant here in Hyderabad.

The officials said that the surveyor at Rangareddy district collectorate demanded the bribe for giving a survey report to the complainant. Based on a complaint, the ACB officials laid a trap and caught the surveyor red-handed.

Last week, the ACB officials raided the house of an Mandal Revenue Officer (MRO) at Keesara where they unearthed Rs 1 crore cash. According to the ACB officials, the MRO has been demanding bribes from persons in many cases. An insider from the Tahsildar's office revealed that the MRO is keeping all the money at his residence in AS Rao Nagar.

The ACB officials gathered all the information about the MRO Nagaraju and arrested him after obtaining a warrant. They raided his residence and seized the money hidden in the roof ceilings.

After the arrest of the Tahsildar, the Anti-Corruption Bureau has turned its focus on the realtors who bribe Nagaraj. The realtors Ch Srinath and Anji Reddy handed over the cash mostly in 500 denomination currency notes to Nagaraj to settle an issue related to 10 acres of land in Rampally of Keesara mandal.