Survived Coronavirus but died in Srisailam Power Plant Fire Accident

Suryapet: Assistant Engineer Dharavath Sunder Naik (32), who survived Covid-19 recently, lost his life in the fire accident that took place in Srisailam left bank power station on Thursday night.



According to sources, Sunder, native of Jagani Thanda of Chivvemla mandal of Suryapet district, posted as Assistant Engineer at Srisailam left bank power station five years ago. Since then, along with his family, he was staying at department quarters in Srisailam.

He came to his native place Jagani Thanda in July after he was infected with corona and returned to Srisailam on July 25 after completing home quarantine. It came to know that Sunder was reportedly rejoined duty on Thursday after fully recovering from Covid-19. Sunder was survived with wife Prameela and two daughters - Manasvini and Nihaswi.