Suryapet: Bhatti Vikramarka promises 2BHK houses to all homeless

Suryapet: CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka has promised that the Indiramma Rajyam will come to Telangana and Rs 5 lakh will be given to build two-room Indiramma houses who is eligible, and also Rs12,000 per year will given to those who go to work for 100 days and poor laborers.

Bhatti, who reached Munya Nayak Thanda of Chivvenla mandal of Suryapet district on Monday, said that the Congress government will give old age pension to the two old men and grandfathers living at home and fill up 2 lakh jobs in the first year of the government. Rs 4,000 per month unemployment allowance will be given to the unemployed, he added

Bhatti Vikramarka inspected the SRSP water canal constructed by the Congress government during his Padayatra. On this occasion, the villagers told CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka that the water is coming through the Kakatiya Canal Extension Phase 2 canal built as part of the then Congress Chief Minister Dr. Rajasekhar Reddy’s Jalayajna. He was accompanied by Suryapet former MLA and former minister Ramreddy Damoder Reddy and other local leaders.