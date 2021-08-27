Suryapet: Call to emulate zeal of freedom martyrs

Suryapet: Minister for Energy Gunta Kandla Jagadeeshwar Reddy has observed stated that it is due to the sacrifices of a great number of freedom fighters and martyrs that every Indian is enjoying the fruits of independence.

The district unit of the Field Outreach Bureau of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has arranged a photo exhibition of prominent Telugu freedom fighters at the Gandhi Park in Suryapet.

The three-day photo exhibition will conclude on August28 and is being held arranged as part of the Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav, which marks the 75th anniversary of the country's independence. It was was inaugurated by Minister Jagadish Reddy, on Thursday

Speaking on this occasion, the minister reminded that the people of Telugu states had fought tirelessly against the British to relieve the country from the clutches of white people. Soon after independence, the Central government took appropriate measures to free Telangana region from the yoke of Nizam and succeeded in merging Telangana province into the Indian union.

Attend the photo exhibition of martyrs of Independence struggle is a matter of pride for every Indian, he said. He called upon the people to remember the struggles and sacrifices of freedom fighters and carry forward their patriotic zeal. He said the dream of formation of Telangana State was realised after decades of struggle and the State weas progressing as per the aspirations of Martyrs of Telangana movement.

Municipal Chairperson Perumalla Annapurna, Zilla Parishad Vice Chairman Gopagani Venkata Narayana Goud, District Library Chairman Nimmala Srinivas Goud, ZPTC GD Biksham, District Field Publicity Officer G Koteshwarao and town people in large numbers participated in the programme.