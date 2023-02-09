Suryapet: Durajapally turns sea of humanity

Suryapet: The devotees have been thronging Durajapally where Gollagattu fair is underway for the four days.

As one visits the place, he sees only a sea of humanity at Durajpalli Lingamanthula Swamy (Peddagattu) of Chivvenla mandal of Suryapet district.

As part of the Gollagattu fair, the Yadavs celebrated Nelavaaram with devotion on Wednesday.

The priests of Mentanaboina and Gorla clans who setup Chandrapatnam on Tuesday and went to Kesaram village of Suryapet rural mandal returned and reached Pedda Gattu on Wednesday.

They cooked Bonam with milk, ghee and puja materials they had brought with them and offered it to Lord Lingamantula Swamy and Goddess Chaudamma.

Later, according to the tradition, the first sheep brought with them was sacrificed and distributed to the devotees, Baikans and Munna Vamsiyas. They cooked the rest of the meat and took it as prasad. After this event, Chandrapatnam was lifted and poured into Putta. When the Nelavaram programme ended the Devarapette left for Kesaram village.

The fair has been underway for four days and people are thronging the temple in droves.

On the fourth day, lakhs of devotees came from Suryapet district as well as from all over the State and offered puja to Lord Lingamantula Swamy for wellbeing of their family members.

The fair will come to an end on the fifth day of the last day of the fair, when Makaratoranam will be moved to Suryapet. However, officials and members of the governing body say that devotees will keep coming to the fair till Monday.