Suryapet: Gadari Kishore Kumar conducts intense campaign

Tirumalagiri (Suryapet): Gadari Kishore Kumar, the incumbent MLA from the BRS party and their Tungathurthi candidate for the upcoming elections, has called upon the people to bestow their blessings on the party for the third consecutive time.
Kishore Kumar embarked on an extensive campaign on Tuesday, covering various villages in the Tirumalagiri Mandal. During his speech, he highlighted the BRS government’s achievement in introducing comprehensive welfare schemes that benefit all sections of society. He praised the increased crop yields in the constituency, attributing it to the waters of the Godavari, thanks to the Kaleshwaram project. He mentioned that over one lakh acres in six mandals of Tungathurthi were now under paddy cultivation.
Kishore Kumar also highlighted the provision of irrigation and drinking water to villages in the constituency through the Mission Kakatiya and Mission Bhagiratha schemes. He requested the constituents to bless him once again to secure victory in the Assembly election with a substantial majority.