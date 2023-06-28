Suryapet: Gaddar extends support to Bhatti’s padayatra

Suryapet: Balladeer singer and Praja Party president Gaddar extended support to senior Congress leader Bhatti Vikramarka’s padayatra and termed it people’s journey.

Speaking at Modipuram in Suryapet constituency on Tuesday, Gaddar said that the People’s March will be a people’s journey which Bhatti is leading.He said that the Praja Party will support those who are fighting against the fascist regime. Bhatti padayatra will bring people’s problems to light and reassure the people, and after coming to power, it is their responsibility to solve those problems, he stressed.

In this programme, former Minister R. Damodar Reddy, Congress leader Patel Ramesh Reddy and DCC president Cheviti Venkanna and others participated.

Meanwhile , Bhatti Vikramarka addressing the gathering explained the failures of ruling BRS party and also elaborated Congress’ programmes for the welfare and development of people and state, to be implemented soon after coming to power in the forthcoming Assembly elections.