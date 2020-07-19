Suryapet: Jagadeeshanna Pattana Pragathi Vanam inaugurated

Suryapet: District ZP chairman Gujja Deepika said that State government is committed to create thick forests in every assembly constituency in order to restore the endangered forests.



She said the establishment of a forest in Suryapet town on par with the Yadadri forests, is a feather in the cap for the district.

She also expressed pleasure to name the forest after minister Guntakandla Jagadish Reddy who is striving hard for the development of erstwhile Nalgonda district.

Deepika along with Rajya Sabha member Badugula Lingaya Yadav, Municipal Chairman Perumandla Annapoornamma and District Collector Vinay Krishna Reddy inaugurated the maze on an area of 30 acres adjoining NH-65 under Suryapet municipality limits.

The park has been named as Jagadeeshanna Pattana Pragathi Vanam, with a total of 10,000 plants covering 20 varieties of fruits and flowers.

Yadav described the launch of the forest as a stepping stone towards environmental protection and said that Haritha Haram which is a brain child of CM K Chandrasekhar Rao has been laying strong foundations to provide sufficient oxygen for the future generations.

Municipal Chairman Perumandla Annapurnamma said it was historic to open amusement park in Suryapet for the people of the town.

Municipal Commissioner Ramanjul Reddy along with others took part in the programme.