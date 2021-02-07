X
Suryapet : KITS college chairman receives honorary doctorate

Suryapet : Chairman of governing body of KITS College of Kodad and MD of Venkteshwara Rice Industries Neela Satyanarayana got received an honorary doctorate from Global Human Peace University of Chennai on Saturday.

The doctorate was presented for his outstanding services to the society. He received the doctorate from former Madras High Court Judge and present Lok Adalat Judge of High Court of Madras Justice SK Krishnan at a programme held in Chennai.

Tamil Nadu state Human Rights Commission member Dr AC Mohan Das, Global Human Peace University vice-chancellor Dr P Immanual and others attended the programme.

