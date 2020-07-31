Suryapet: No permission for mass prayers on Bakrid, says SP Bhaskaran

Suryapet:District SP Bhaaskaran said that there is no permission for mass prayers at any Eidgah in the district on the eve of Bakrid, in view of present corona situation.

In a press statement on Friday he said that as per Covid-19 instructions of government, permission was not granted to organise mass prayers at Eidgha located across the district as the corona positive cases in the district have been increasing day by day.

He advised the Muslim community to offer prayers at their residences on the day of Bakrid.

He advised the people to cooperate with police in controlling corona and added that police staff have been explaining the ground report of corona pandemic status to the Muslim elders in their police stations limits. He further urged the people to celebrate Bakrid festival in a happy environment.