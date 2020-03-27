Suryapet people do their bit to tackle coronavirus

Good Samaritans of the society coming forward and providing aid to the government the form of donations to fight against the dangerous coronavirus. Several donors met minster, Jagadish Reddy, at his camp office in Suryapet and were handed over cheques to him for CM Fund.

Telangana Archaka Samakya Suryapet district president and shivalam priest Valiveti Veerabadra Sharma has given a cheque of Rs 51000, setting her self a role model to others daughter of Suryapet municipal Vice-Chairman Putta Kishore, Khathi handed over her kiddy bank money Rs 22000, so also retired employee Poreddy Rs 18000 and former councillor, TRS leader YLN Goud handed over Rs 10,000 cheque to minister for CM fund.

Speaking on this occasion, minster Jagadish Reddy stated that coronavirus creating ripples across the world and it is time to stand United and stressed on the need to support the poor in all aspects at this crucial time and called upon people come forward and urged to extend pocket permitted aid to CM relief fund.

He appreciated the donors over their good gesture.

Meanwhile, child khyathi expressed her pleasure over donating her kiddy bank money for CM relief fund and urged the people of the state to follow the Lockdown instructions of state's elder CM KCR to drive away from the corona from the state and country.