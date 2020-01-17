Suryapet: SP Baaskaran inspects vehicle checks at Tekumatla check post

Suryapet: Superintendent of Police Baaskaran directed the police teams to carryout proper checking of vehicles to control flow of liquor, distribution of money and illegal transport of banned items to conduct the municipal elections in a fair and transparent manner in the district.



On Friday, along with other police officials, he visited the check post located on National Highway-65 near Tekumatla in the district and inspected the functioning of checking teams. He enquired with the staff of check post about the number of vehicles inspected so far and the liquor and cash seized by them.

Addressing the media later, he said as many as 17 check posts were arranged in the district to control liquor, money and banned items in view of municipal elections and added that vehicle checking has been carried out without any favor to any party or any person.

He urged the people to cooperate voluntarily during vehicle checking at check posts and at the same time, he advised the checking staff to not to create inconvenience to people in the name of checking.

Suryapet DSP Nageshwar Rao, SI Srinivas, VRO Srinivas, Blue Colts team accompanied the SP.