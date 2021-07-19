Suryapet: State & Central governments failed to provide jobs to youth

Suryapet: TPCC State secretary Patel Ramesh Reddy stated that both the Central and State governments have failed to provide jobs to the unemployed youth for the past seven years.

On Sunday, as many as 150 youth of TRS and natives of Ramannagudem village of Athmakur (S) mandal of Suryapet constituency, have joined the Congress under the leadership of Patel Ramesh Reddy, who invited them into the party fold by offering them party kanduva at a programme at his residence in Suryapet.

Speaking on the occasion, Ramesh Reddy lambasted the State government on its corruption charges and anti-people policies. He said Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao had cheated the youth by giving hollow promises of providing job to every household in the State during various election campaigns. Calling Minister Jagadish Reddy's birthday celebrations as shameless and self-promoting programme, he questioned the Minister's role in the development progress of Suryapet constituency.

The TPCC State secretary said party workers became more active after Revanth Reddy took over the reins of the State Congress party and exuded confidence that the party under the leadership of Revanth will come to rule in the State in the next elections. people's friendly party Congress will address all the problems of the unemployed youth soon after it comes to power in the State, he assured.

Congress leaders Gopal Reddy, B Upender Reddy, Gattu Srinivas, MD Shafiullah, V Venkanna, B Chokkaiah, Abdul Raheem, Swamy Naidu, Aravind Reddy and others participated in the programme.