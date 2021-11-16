Suryapet: TRS, BJP workers pelt stones during Bandi's visit

Suryapet: Political heat is going on between BJP and TRS with regard to paddy procurement. Amid the war of words and stone pelting, BJP state chief Bandi Sanjay's two-day tour to Nalgonda and Suryapet district over paddy procurement issues and to interact with the farmers completes day one.

The TRS cadre with black flags raised slogans against Bandi Sanjay soon after he arrived at Arjalabavi IKP centre in Nalgonda and demanded him to clarify the BJP's stand on paddy procurement in Rabi season.

Situation went out of control after heated arguments turned into stone peltings during Sanjay's visit to Arjalabavi IKP centre. However, the police intervened and disbursed the protestors. Sanjay held an interaction session with the farmers and noted down the issues they are facing.

Speaking to media people, Sanjay alleged that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is speaking irresponsibly and asked him to remember the statement made by him earlier on buying paddy from farmers.

He advised KCR to stop behaving like Gajini and demanded the government to buy paddy of vanakalam season from all farmers unconditionally. He expressed his concern over the farmers' long waiting at paddy procurement centres.

He criticized that TRS workers for attacking the BJP workers in disguise of farmers'.

Along with Party leaders and workers, Bandi Sanjay staged protest on Narketpally- Addanki by pass road just few kilometers away from Arjalabavi IKP centre when a few TRS workers threw eggs on Sanjay's convoy.

Before Bandi Sanjay 's arrival to Arjalabavi IKP centre, local Nalgonda MLA Kancharla Bhupal Reddy visited the centre and took stock of the paddy procurement.

Speaking to media, he mocked the BJP leaders over their double standards on paddy procurement in Delhi and in Gully.

Citing the UP incident, the MLA stated that the BJP state chief Sanjay was shedding crocodile tears for farmers of State for political gain.

The same tense situation of Nalgonda was repeated when BJP chief Bandi Sanjay toured Vemulapally and Miryalaguda.

Few party workers of both BJP and TRS were injured during stone pelting and the situation was brought under control after police intervened and lathi charged.

BJP chief Bandi Sanjay speaking to media stated that CM KCR is confusing the farmers over selection of crop and demanded the State government to show the sanctity on farmers by purchasing paddy from farmers till last grain

Local Miryalaguda MLA N Bhaskar Rao along with party workers reached IKP centre and expressed his objection over Sanjay's tour and BJP's anti-farmer activities.

District SP Ranganath monitored the situation during Sanjay's tour from time to time to avoid any untoward incidents.

Several BJP workers under the leadership of Gattu Srikanth Reddy reached Chillepally bridge of Neredcherla mandal in Suryapet district to welcome Bandi Sanjay to Huzurnagar constituency.

At the same time, large number of TRS workers reached Chillepally bridge to obstruct Bandi Sanjay 's IKPs visit and farmer interaction.

Amid stiff resistance and police security, TRS workers have pelted stones and eggs on Sanjay convoy in Nereducherla . In this incident, glasses of convoy were damaged.

After Interacting with farmers in Gaddipally of Garidepally mandal of Huzurnagar constituency, Bandi Sanjay reached Suryapet for night halt.

Bandi Sanjay expressed his concern over the police being mute spectator during his first day visit in Nalgonda and Suryapet districts.

In a press statement Minister Jagadish Reddy expressed his concern over provocation attitude of BJP state chief Bandi Sanjay and his followers and stated that Sanjay ruined the peace during the purchasing of paddy in the district in a smooth manner for the past six years.

Minister Jagadish questioned Sanjay that will he take responsibility to get permission to purchase paddy by the Central government.