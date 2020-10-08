Suryapet: Voter enrollment for Grad MLC polls to conclude by November 6

Suryapet: District Electoral Officer and Collector T Vinay Krishna Reddy told the district officials and leaders of various political parties to create awareness among the graduates so that every eligible graduate in the district will register as a voter for the forthcoming Graduate MLC election.

Addressing district officials and leaders of political parties on the voter registration programme for Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda Graduate constituency elections, at a meeting at the Collectorate conference hall here on Thursday, the Collector said that every eligible graduate in the district should be made to register their names in the electoral roll as Graduate MLC voter during the registration drive being conducted from October 1 to November 6.

Any person, who completed degree/diploma in November 1, 2017, are eligible for enrollment as a voter for Graduate MLC election and can register their vote through Form-18, he informed. Xerox copy of Aadhaar card, election voter card, degree certificate and a passport size photo should be attached and should be duly signed by a gazette officer, and a latest passport size photo should be affixed on Form 18, he explained. The Collector said that all applications must be submitted by November 6.

There are 41 Graduate MLC polling stations in the district, including 20 in Suryapet, 11 in Kodada and 10 in Huzur Nagar.

The number may be increased to 70 as per Covid-19 rules and regulations. Graduates, who had registered as voters during previous MLC elections, have to re-register their votes, he stressed.

Suryapeta, Kodada and Huzurnagar Revenue Divisional Officers K Rajendra Kumar, L Kishore Kumar and K Venkat Reddy, leaders of various political parties Panduranga (TRS), MD Abid (BJP), Chakilam Rajeshwar (Congress), Ramachari (TDP), K Gopi (CPM) and D Ramesh (YSRCP) and others participated in the meeting.