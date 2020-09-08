Suryapet: Woman ends life over husband's harassment

Tirumalagiri (Suryapet): A woman has committed suicide by consuming pesticide unable to bear harassment by her husband. This incident took place at Edulaguda Thanda hamlet of Bhukya Naik Thanda in Tirumalagiri mandal on Monday.

According to the family members, Bhukya Nehru of Bhukya Naik Thanda was already married and he followed Gugulothu Saritha, daughter of Gugulothu Mali and Kamali, saying that he loved her. After one year, he married her.

Bhukya's family members were torturing Saritha for the last few days. On September 4, Saritha's husband Bhukya Nehru along with his family members cut her hair after beating her blue and black and left her on the outskirts of Edulaguda village.

Saritha filed a complaint with the police on September 5 and the village elders conducted panchayat on September 6 and postponed the matter to September 11. Saritha was depressed with the injustice meter out by her husband and his family members.

On Monday, she consumed pesticide near an agriculture well and died after reaching her parents' house. Following a complaint by the deceased father Gugulothu Manu, police filed a case and took up investigation.