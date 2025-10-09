SVS to Host Telangana Orthopedic Conference in Mahabubnagar on World Arthritis Day

Mahabubnagar: The SVS Hospital in Mahabubnagar is all set to host Telangana Orthopedic Meet and a Walkathon on October 12, marking World Arthitis Day. As part of this, the hospital authorities have decided to launch a walkathon on the same day with an aim to create awareness among the public about arthritis and bone health.

Informing this on Thursday, SVS Hospital authorities led by leading orthopedic surgeon and Director of SVS Hospital, Dr. K.J. Reddy, announced that more than 400 delegates from across the globe and 70 faculty members are expected to attend the prestigious event. The walkathon is expected to be held in the early morning and it will be taken out from Sri Krishna Temple to SVS Hospital premises.

The conference is expected to feature awareness sessions on crucial aspects of orthopedic care, including post-surgery precautions, causes of sports injury failures, spine surgeries, trauma care, and joint replacement advancements.

SVS Hospital Resident Director Ram Reddy along with other senior hospital authorities participated and called on the public to actively join the walkathon to promote bone health and arthritis awareness.