  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Swachh Bharat Program Held at Wanaparthy District Court Led by District Judge Sunitha, Encourages Community Participation

Swachh Bharat Program Held at Wanaparthy District Court Led by District Judge Sunitha, Encourages Community Participation
x
Highlights

Swachh Bharat program was organized in wanaparthy District Court premises under the supervision of District Judge Sunitha. She said that along with...

Swachh Bharat program was organized in wanaparthy District Court premises under the supervision of District Judge Sunitha. She said that along with wanaparthy district, they asked everyone to participate in the Swach Bharat program in their own neighborhood.

Secretary Senior Civil Judge District Legal Stations Authority Judge V Rajini. Junior Civil Judge B Ravikumar. Officials of various departments and others participated in the court of Second Additional Junior Civil Judge Jaralci.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick