Swachh Bharat Program Held at Wanaparthy District Court Led by District Judge Sunitha, Encourages Community Participation
Highlights
Swachh Bharat program was organized in wanaparthy District Court premises under the supervision of District Judge Sunitha. She said that along with...
Swachh Bharat program was organized in wanaparthy District Court premises under the supervision of District Judge Sunitha. She said that along with wanaparthy district, they asked everyone to participate in the Swach Bharat program in their own neighborhood.
Secretary Senior Civil Judge District Legal Stations Authority Judge V Rajini. Junior Civil Judge B Ravikumar. Officials of various departments and others participated in the court of Second Additional Junior Civil Judge Jaralci.
