Swachh Rally and Essay Competitions helds at Aiza Municipality

Gadwal: As part of the Swachh Dhanam - Pachh Dhanam program in the Jogulamba Gadwal district, Aiza Municipality conducted a Swachh rally and essay competitions for students under the direction of Municipal Chairperson G. Chinna Devanna and Commissioner Mr. Lakshma Reddy.



During this event, a rally was conducted with slogans related to the Swachh Dhanam - Pachh Dhanam program. The rally started from the office and proceeded to Telangana Chowrasta, ending at Ambedkar Chowk and the new bus stand. A human chain was formed at these locations to raise awareness among shop owners and the public about cleanliness and the ban on plastic, led by Municipal Manager Ashok Reddy.

Additionally, essay competitions were held at Ambedkar Chowk’s veg and non-veg market for students from government and private schools within the town limits. The essays focused on cleanliness around school premises, the maintenance of gardens, and the ban on single-use plastics.

The Telangana state government has issued orders to conduct various activities over the next five days as part of the prestigious Swachh Dhanam - Pachh Dhanam program. Today's activities included the rally, essay competitions, awareness programs on cleanliness for the public in various wards, jungle cutting around schools, and sanitation work, all of which were successfully completed.

Participants in the program included Municipal Manager Ashok Reddy, TPBO Mr. Varaprasad, Senior Assistant Mr. Lakshmanna, Junior Assistant Mr. Vijay, Mr. Prakash, ward officers, bill collectors, guards, staff members, and RP women’s groups.