Swarnamalika Becomes First Judge from Jogulamba Gadwal, Honored by Community Leaders

Gadwal: Swarnamalika, a native of Gattu mandal in Jogulamba Gadwal district, has been appointed as a Junior Civil Judge following the recently announced judicial recruitment results. On this special occasion, CPI District Secretary Anjaneyulu and BC Association District Leader and BRS Rajoli Mandal President Pacharla Srinivasulu visited her residence in Gadwal to felicitate her.

The newly appointed judge and her father, Advocate Gattu Suresh, were honored with sweets and warm congratulations. Advocate Gattu Suresh, a practicing lawyer at the Gadwal court and a resident of Gattu mandal headquarters, expressed immense pride and joy over his daughter’s achievement. Speaking on the occasion, he said, “From a young age, my daughter aspired to become a judge. We supported her dream by encouraging her to pursue LLB and LLM, and today her dedication has borne fruit.”

Swarnamalika is one of three children in her family. Her appointment marks a historic milestone, as she becomes the first person from Jogulamba Gadwal district to be selected as a judge. The guests praised her achievement as a proud moment for the entire district and expressed confidence in her bright future, hoping she reaches even greater heights.

The felicitation program was attended by several community leaders and well-wishers, including CPI District Secretary Anjaneyulu, BC Association District Leader and BRS Rajoli Mandal President Pacharla Srinivasulu, former AISF leader Ganta Paresh Babu, former AIYF leader Pasha, Gattu Mandal Minority Leader Goodu Saab, Padmashali Association Leader Satyanarayana, and Valmiki Association Leader Antampalli Dealer Bheemanna. Members of Swarnamalika’s family were also present at the event.