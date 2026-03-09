  1. Home
Swathi Nakshatra rituals held at Yadagirigutta temple

  • Created On:  9 March 2026 10:34 AM IST
Yadagirigutta: Specialrituals were performed for Lord Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy at Yadagirigutta on Sunday on the occasion of Swathi Nakshatra. Temple priests conducted the Ashtottara Shata Ghattabhishekam for the presiding deity with great devotion. Government Whip and Aleru MLA Beerla Ilaiah, Temple Executive Officer Bhavani Shankar, and hereditary trustee Narasimha Murthy participated in the ritual.

A large number of devotees attended the ceremony, offered prayers to the deity, and performed Giri Pradakshina around the sacred hill to fulfil their vows.

Later, Ilaiah toured several colonies in Yadagirigutta town. While interacting with residents, he assured them that there was no need to fear losing the government-allotted lands or houses in the town. He clarified that certain rumours being circulated on social media about people losing their houses and plots were false.

The MLA directed officials to take strict action against those spreading misinformation on social media and creating unnecessary panic among the public. He emphasized that the government is committed to protecting the interests of the people and ensuring that beneficiaries do not face any inconvenience regarding their allotted properties.

