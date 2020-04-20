Sweet lime purchase centre opened in Nalgonda

Nalgonda: Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy assured sweet lime and lime farmers not to worry as the government is taking steps to procure the fruits from local markets and to export to other States during the present corona pandemic situation.



On Monday, along with MLA Kancharla Bhupal Reddy, he opened sweet lime purchase centre at Mosambi Market at SLBC Colony in Nalgonda.

The Minister said paddy procurement is going on a smooth note in the erstwhile Nalgonda district with transportation availability and sufficient gunny bags. All the paddy procured will be shifted to mills immediately.

He assured of providing seeds, pesticides and other requirements to the farmers for Kharif season. Minister Reddy appealed to the people of the erstwhile Nalgonda district to follow the lockdown norms strictly till May 7.

Municipal Chairman Saidi Reddy, Rythu Samanvaya Samithi district president Ramachandra Naik, sweet lime farmers and others were present on the occasion.