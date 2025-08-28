Syed Akbar Pasha Takes Charge as Jogulamba Gadwal BC Welfare Officer

Gadwal: Syed Akbar Pasha took charge as the new District BC Welfare Officer of Jogulamba Gadwal on Thursday.

Earlier, he served as Administration Officer in the BC Welfare Department at Suryapet district. Following his promotion, he has now been transferred and posted to Jogulamba Gadwal district.

After assuming office, he called on District Collector B.M. Santosh and formally paid a courtesy visit.

Officials and staff of the BC Welfare Department extended their greetings and wished him success in his new responsibilities.