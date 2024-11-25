T-SAT to launch new programme on ‘General Studies’

Hyderabad: The T-SAT (Telangana Skills, Academic, and Training) has announced the launch of a new programme titled ‘General Studies for All Competitive Exams,’ which will begin broadcasting on Monday.

The CEO, Bodanapally Venugopal Reddy, informed that the programme will feature approximately 600 episodes covering 12 subjects over a span of 500 days, utilising modern technological advancements.

The T-SAT Nipuna channel will air the content from 12 pm to 1 pm and from 3 pm to 4 pm, while the Vidya channel will retransmit the classes the same day from 8 pm to 10 pm. The syllabus will encompass key subjects relevant to competitive exams, including economy, Telangana movement, Indian history, maths, geography, and polity, as well as specialised topics such as social exclusion, general English, arithmetic, and reasoning. The T-SAT network is dedicated to supporting the unemployed youth of Telangana, with a primary focus on preparing them for competitive exams. The network has established itself as the sole provider of competitive exam content for all exams conducted by the Telangana Public Service Commission (TSPSC) and for those organised by Central government and public sector entities," added Venugopal Reddy.